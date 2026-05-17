According to a report published by Channel 12 News, partial results from the 2025 Meitzav exams, which were distributed by the Ministry of Education to schools, indicate low student achievement across various subjects.

According to the report, only 3% of ninth-grade students who took the science exam managed to reach the proficiency benchmark set by the curriculum, while 54% failed the test.

At the same time, sixth-grade exam results showed that only 37% of students met the benchmark in mathematics, and only 36% met the required standard in English.

The benchmark established by the ministry defines satisfactory mastery of the curriculum, meaning students are expected to achieve a score appropriate for their age group after studying the official material.

The leaked figures are not the complete data from the National Authority for Measurement and Evaluation in Education (RAMA), which has not yet officially published its full findings. The unreleased data also includes information on the average scores of Israeli students and various sectors, including female haredi students.

This publication follows the release of ninth-grade English Meitzav exam results about two weeks ago, in which only around 20% of students met the standard, while the achievements of students in the state-religious education system and haredi girls were below average.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch responded sharply to the publication, accusing professional officials within RAMA of leaking the materials.

“The data published today on Channel 12 is unreliable and inaccurate," Kisch said. “Those who leaked it are officials within the National Authority for Measurement and Evaluation in Education (RAMA) - an independent body within the Ministry of Education. Publishing them in this manner reflects contempt for Israel’s students, teachers, principals, and educators who have worked with tremendous dedication, especially during the difficult years we have gone through since the beginning of the war. It is clear to everyone that these figures do not reflect the real situation - there is a problem with the data."

Kisch added that in recent weeks he had received a detailed document from veteran professionals in the Education Ministry raising serious allegations regarding the process used to formulate the exams and alleged bias in presenting the conclusions.

According to him, an internal ministry audit report on RAMA pointed to failures including transparency issues, changes in measurement methods without professional coordination, and conflicts with professional staff.

The minister concluded by emphasizing that he supports measurement and evaluation and was the minister who reinstated the national exams, but stressed that the process must be free of bias and that a thorough professional investigation would be conducted.

“The professional review will be carried out thoroughly and in depth, despite attempts at concealment and distraction by officials within RAMA," he said.