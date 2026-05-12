Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned on Monday that Iran’s military is “ready to deliver a well-deserved response to any aggression."

“Mistaken strategy and mistaken decisions will always lead to mistaken results. The whole world has already figured this out," he wrote in a post on social media.

“We are prepared for all options; they will be surprised," added Ghalibaf.

In a later post, the Iranian Speaker said that the only option is accepting the Iranian proposal to end the war, which US President Donald Trump rejected as “unacceptable" on Sunday.

“There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people as laid out in the 14-point proposal. Any other approach will be completely inconclusive; nothing but one failure after another," he wrote.

“The longer they drag their feet, the more American taxpayers will pay for it," stated Ghalibaf.

On Sunday, Iran rejected the US proposal to end the war, with officials in Tehran claiming that "the American proposal is equivalent to a surrender by Tehran to Trump’s excessive demands."

Trump on Monday intensified his rhetoric towards Iran, saying, “Iran’s proposal is stupid. I didn’t even finish reading it. I had an amazing plan after Iran was defeated. They must understand that they will not have nuclear weapons. They are dangerous."

He emphasized that “the ceasefire is very weak after the piece of garbage they sent us."