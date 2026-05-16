Eight people were injured on Saturday after a vehicle struck pedestrians in the center of Modena in northern Italy. Police arrested the driver, a man in his 30s.

The mayor of Modena, Massimo Matzti, told RaiNews24 that four of the injured are in serious condition. He said the driver is an Italian citizen born in the city of Bergamo, of North African descent and living in the Modena area.

Matzti said, "It appears the driver deliberately mounted the curb, hit several people and crashed into a shop window. He then exited the vehicle waving a knife." He also noted that a person who tried to stop the driver sustained minor injuries.

An eyewitness said the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, but authorities have not yet confirmed this.

The prime minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, issued an official statement following the incident. "This is a very serious incident." Meloni sent her condolences to the injured and their families and added, "I thank the brave citizens who intervened to stop the person responsible and the security forces for their swift action."

Meloni also said she spoke with the mayor of Modena and that she is in continuous contact with the authorities. "I trust that the person responsible will be fully held to account," she stressed.