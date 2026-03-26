The police officially informed the Sherman family from Elon Moreh on Thursday that the death of their son, Yehuda Sherman, was caused by a terror attack and not a vehicular accident, as was initially investigated.

According to the police, the terrorist who committed the act was arrested, confessed during his interrogation, and even reenacted the murder for investigators.

The incident occurred last Saturday, when 18-year-old Yehuda and his brother, Daniel, conducted a mounted security patrol around the Shuva Yisrael farm near Homesh in Samaria.

During the patrol, a Palestinian vehicle emmerged at high speed from the village of Beit Imrin, deviated from his lane, and swerved from his lane and struck the two men's ATV hard. From the force of the collision, Yehuda was killed at the scene, and his brother was moderately injured.

In recent days, an intensive investigation has been underway to determine whether this was a fatal accident or a terrorist attack. This evening, after evidence had accumulated and the terrorist was being interrogated, security officials announced that this was a planned car ramming attack.