The Sherman family received a personal letter of support on Sunday from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the murder of their son, Yehuda Shmuel Sherman, in a ramming attack in northern Samaria two weeks ago.

In the letter, the Prime Minister expresses deep pain for the loss, and classified Yehuda as "an ununiformed fallen in the long war to defend the Land of Israel."

Netanyahu emphasized Yehuda's idealistic and pioneering character, and noted that "we were exposed to the light-filled character of Yehuda Shmuel, a beloved son and dedicated brother, idealistic and determined, imbued with a mission and connected to our roots."

He mentioned Yehuda's decision to settle in the Shuva Yisrael farm in northern Samaria: "The pioneering spirit that ran through him set his path to the Shuva Yisrael farm in northern Samaria. He did not shy away from difficulties, nor did he surrender to challenges. His dedication to the land overcame every challenge. He had extraordinary mental strength and at the same time, impressive sensitivity for others."

Netanyahu wrote that the murder illustrates the moral gap between Israel and its enemies: "Again, we have proof of the moral abyss that divides our enemies from us. They intentionally harm innocent people because they are Jews and Israelis, because we wish to increase goodwill always and everywhere."

Netanyahu's letter

Netanyahu stressed Israel's determination to continue fighting terror: "We will never surrender to those who wish to harm us. We will pursue them and hit them. We will hold on to our land with all our might. We will build our country with vigor."

At the end of the letter, Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed condolences to the family and wished a recovery to Daniel, who was wounded in the attack. He emphasized that Yehuda’s memory “will be preserved in the heart of the nation for generations."

The Sherman family thanked the prime minister for the moving letter, saying his words strengthened them during these difficult days. “In these hard times of profound loss, the prime minister’s words highlighting Yehuda’s pioneering spirit and his devotion to the land of Israel touched our hearts and strengthened us."

They added that, in their view, the response to terrorism is clear: “Our enduring answer to terrorism that seeks to cut lives short is to deepen our roots in our ancestral land. We believe the most fitting way to commemorate Yehuda’s memory is to continue the momentum of building and settlement throughout Samaria. Only through Jewish strength and an uncompromising hold on the land will we secure our future and the safety of the entire State of Israel."