High-level delegations from Israel and Lebanon convened at the US State Department on Thursday for a third round of direct negotiations.

The meetings, described by American officials who spoke to Reuters as "productive and positive," are aimed at securing a permanent peace agreement and ensuring the total disarmament of the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror organization.

The talks come at a critical juncture, as a US-brokered ceasefire extension - originally announced by President Donald Trump on April 23 - is set to expire this Sunday. While the truce has reduced the intensity of the conflict, hostilities have persisted in southern Lebanon, where Israel continues to target Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure to protect its northern communities.

An Israeli government spokesperson emphasized that the primary objective of the Washington summit is to achieve a sustainable peace treaty and the dismantling of Hezbollah’s military capabilities. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously stated that disarming the group is a non-negotiable requirement for any long-term arrangement with Beirut.

The Lebanese delegation, led by Presidential Special Envoy Simon Karam, is seeking a formalized ceasefire that would halt Israeli operations.

However, the Beirut government, under President Joseph Aoun, faces internal friction. Despite vocal and "strong objections" from Hezbollah, which has been in conflict with the Lebanese state's sovereign goals since the war's escalation in early March, Aoun has remained committed to the diplomatic track.

The eight-hour session on Thursday focused on a framework for a security agreement. Discussions are scheduled to resume on Friday morning, according to Reuters.

After the April 23 meeting President Donald Trump expressed hope that a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon would be possible this year.

Trump also said he hopes to host a meeting between Netanyahu and Aoun in Washington within the next few weeks.