This objective, informative article clearly explaining the parameters of the Lebanon-Israel issue appeared in The Australian . It was sent by a reader. A must read.

Trump oversaw negotiations between Israeli and Lebanese officials and promises now to convene a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. Trump says Iran ending support for Hezbollah is a condition of any long-term peace.

The two nations that will suffer innocent and grievous damage from this conflict are two that by history and culture should be natural partners, Israel and Lebanon.

That’s counterintuitive. Israel seems to be winning. But the evil dynamics of terror and antisemitic hatred, as practised by Iran and its proxies, and amplified by the wretched alliance of the Western left with the Islamists, offer a disturbing prognosis for Israel.

Meanwhile, Lebanon is effectively subject to colonial occupation, not by Israel but by Iran through Hezbollah.

That’s why a peace treaty between Israel and Lebanon could be destroyed by Iran acting through Hezbollah.

Israel and Lebanon should be brothers. Both host civilisations that are central to the entire Western tradition. Israel is the only Jewish state. Christianity, human rights, everything we like about civilisation proceeds in part from the Jewish heritage. Lebanon has been an essential Christian community since the first century AD. It was crucial in the history of Christianity, and the Maronite and Orthodox Lebanese Christians form, with Egyptian Copts, one of the last sizeable Christian communities in the Middle East.

The effective Middle East purge of Christianity in recent decades, which followed the Middle East purge of most Jews in the years after World War II, has seen hundreds of thousands of Lebanese Christians emigrate, many to Australia, and we’re immensely lucky to have them.

Once, Lebanon was a majority Christian nation; Christians are now a (large) minority. Israel, which practices religious freedom, is one of few Middle East nations where the Christian population is growing.

Official Iranian identity is fuelled by antisemitic conviction and it exaggerates these sentiments in the proxies it sponsors. There was briefly an Israel Lebanon peace treaty in the early 1980s. The Lebanese politician seen as its sponsor, Bashir Gemayel, was assassinated and it never came into force. Although Lebanon is historically a nation of magnificent cultural richness, in modern times it has been ravaged by rapacious neighbours, first Syria, now Iran.

For a period in the 70s and 80s, the Palestine Liberation Organisation was headquartered in southern Lebanon. The PLO launched repeated terrorist attacks on Israeli towns and villages, often targeting children and other civilians. To prevent this, the Israelis finally invaded Lebanon and set up a secure zone from the border to the Litani River. They empowered and allied with the South Lebanon Army, which was officially secular but mostly Christian. The SLA was the only Arab military force that ever fought for Israel’s security.

It allied with Israel not only out of self-interest but from a conviction that Israel was the nearest to its own values and civilisational ideals. When Israel abruptly withdrew from southern Lebanon in 2000 (for internal reasons - IDF soldiers were killed sporadically fighting Hezbollah terrorists and then PM Ehud Barak was cowed by a group called The Four Mothers who wanted their own IDF sons out of danger, a move that resulted in putting northern Israeli civilians in danger instead, ed.), the SLA was betrayed. Thousands of its members settled in Israel, others surrendered to Lebanese forces.

Hezbollah was from the start an extremist Shia Islamist group funded and supported by Iran. It claimed victory in Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon, and at the direction of Iran has conducted deadly terrorism against Israel ever since. Hezbollah has no loyalty to Lebanon or consideration for the Lebanese people.

I have spent some time in northern Israel. Once I visited a Jewish retirement home on the Israel-Lebanon border. Looking into a Lebanese valley, I saw many flags flying. None showed the haunting cedar of the flag of Lebanon. All were Hezbollah flags.

After the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran eight weeks ago, it took only a few days for Hezbollah to begin a barrage of rocket, artillery and drone fire into northern Israel. This action had nothing to do with any Lebanese interest. It was entirely at the direction of Iran to mobilise another front in Iran’s endless war against Israel. Hezbollah knew this would force Israeli action.

Veteran Israeli journalist and strategic analyst Ehud Yaari tells me: “Virtually everywhere in Israel north of Haifa people were running into bomb shelters or safe rooms seven, eight, 10 times a day. There was a constant stream of rockets from Hezbollah."

The Hezbollah attacks have to be seen as part of Iran’s long-run strategy.

The Hamas terror atrocity against Israel in October 2023, among the most sadistic, savage and barbaric actions the world has ever seen, were designed in part to prevent the imminent normalisation of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. In that, sadly, they were successful.

Netanyahu once told me his long-term peace strategy with the Palestinian Arabs was an “outside in" approach. Israel would normalise relations with its Arab neighbours first and this would encourage Palestinian Arabs to accept a reasonable modus vivendi with Israel.

It’s a central fact that Israel has several times offered the Palestinian Arabs a state on almost all of the 'West Bank', all of Gaza and compensating territory from Israel proper, but the Palestinian Authority leadership never accepted peace with Israel. Iran’s strategy was to use its proxies to prevent Israel from settling into a normal life, prevent peace treaties with Israel’s neighbours, and gradually exhaust Israel’s morale and even its military.

Thus relentless mortar and rocket attacks from Gaza made life difficult for southern Israeli towns; sporadically, something similar could be achieved by terror groups within the 'West Bank', and Hezbollah could constantly harass northern parts of Israel.

Here is where Western critics of Israel are so wrong and dishonest.

In isolation, Israel’s actions seem disproportionate. Sometimes I think they have been disproportionate.

But you have to see the totality of the threat posed cumulatively by Hamas, terrorist groups in the 'West Bank', Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and Shia militia in Iraq, and previously the Syrian regime, as well as Iran’s previously huge missile stocks, to accurately judge the credible threat to which Israel is responding.

Netanyahu also once told me his reputation as a hawk and a hard man was a strategic asset for Israel. It meant Jerusalem didn’t have to take many actions because Middle East actors feared Netanyahu.

Now the Iranians and their proxies have forced Netanyahu to act decisively.

The non-Shia Lebanese population and many Lebanese Shi’ites, too, hate Hezbollah for embroiling them in endless conflict. In eight weeks Hezbollah has fired thousands of projectiles against Israel. The Lebanese government ordered Hezbollah to stop, ordered the Lebanese Army to disarm Hezbollah and expelled the Iranian ambassador.

What actually happened? Hezbollah refused to stop. The Lebanese Army said it couldn’t disarm them (a good many Lebanese Army soldiers have connections with Hezbollah, ed). The Iranian ambassador refused to leave. And Hezbollah has threatened a violent coup against the Lebanese government.

Now Israel plans to establish a security zone once more in southern Lebanon, about 6km to 8km from the Israeli border. This is necessary for anything approaching normal life to resume in northern Israel. To clear this area perhaps 800,000 Lebanese have been displaced, an immense tragedy to be laid wholly at the feet of Hezbollah and Iran.

The useful idiots of the Western left will gleefully portray this, entirely dishonestly, as Israeli “colonialism", further undermining Israel in the West.

Islamic State is urging its followers to emulate the Bondi massacre of innocent Jews everywhere. Synagogues are attacked in London, as in Australia.

Israel and Lebanon are victims of Iran and of Hezbollah. But don’t expect to hear that much in Western societies which, insanely, are becoming themselves more anti-Israel and more antisemitic.

Greg Sheridan is The Australian's foreign editor and one of the most influential national security and foreign affairs analysts in Australia. He also writes about Christianity and culture. His most recent book, How Christians Can Succeed Today, completes a trilogy on Christianity, including the best-selling God is Good for You. Active on TV, radio and as a conference speaker, he has interviewed presidents and prime ministers all over the world, travelling on assignment to every continent except the polar ice caps. A previous book, When We Were Young and Foolish, was an entertaining memoir of culture, politics and journalism. He has been the paper's Washington correspondent, Beijing correspondent and as foreign editor travels widely, bringing readers unique behind the scenes insights.