The White House informed Congress on Friday that hostilities with Iran have come to an end, even as US forces remain deployed in the region and tensions persist, The Associated Press reported.

In a letter sent to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate President pro tempore Chuck Grassley, President Donald Trump wrote, “The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated."

The statement comes as the administration faces a statutory deadline under the War Powers Resolution requiring congressional authorization for continued military action. The deadline passed Friday without action from lawmakers, many of whom have opted not to challenge the President.

At the same time, President Trump indicated that the situation remains fluid, warning, “Despite the success of United States operations against the Iranian regime and continued efforts to secure a lasting peace, the threat posed by Iran to the United States and our Armed Forces remains significant."

The administration has argued that the legal requirements do not apply, maintaining that hostilities effectively ended with the onset of a ceasefire in early April. Under the 1973 law, Congress must approve military engagement within 60 days, or within 90 days if an extension is requested.

Congress has taken no steps to enforce the measure. Lawmakers departed Washington for a recess after the Senate rejected another Democratic effort to halt the conflict.

Some Republican senators have begun expressing concern about the duration of the conflict, which President Trump initially indicated would be brief. However, most continue to back the administration or refrain from opposition during the current ceasefire.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told a congressional hearing that the current ceasefire affects the legal timeline. “We are in a ceasefire right now, which our understanding means, the 60-day clock pauses or stops," he said.

Trump echoed that position, adding that previous presidents have also challenged the constitutionality of the War Powers Resolution. “Every other president considered it totally unconstitutional, and we agree with that," he said.

Meanwhile on Friday, Trump told reporters he is not satisfied with Iran’s newest proposal to end the conflict, while expressing doubts a deal could ultimately be reached.

“They want to make a deal," Trump said, adding, “I’m not satisfied with it."

He did not spell out precisely what in Iran’s latest document he could not accept, going on to suggest officials in Tehran may never come around to a negotiated settlement to the war.

“They’ve made strides, but I’m not sure if they ever get there," Trump said, describing “tremendous discord" among Iran’s leaders.

The Wall Street Journal later provided details on Iran’s new proposal, saying the Islamic Republic signalled a degree of flexibility as it seeks to resume negotiations.

According to individuals briefed on the proposal, Tehran has shifted its position by suggesting that discussions on conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz could proceed in parallel with US commitments to halt military actions and lift its blockade on Iranian ports.

Previously, Iran had insisted that the US first end its blockade and agree on terms to conclude the war before addressing broader issues.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)