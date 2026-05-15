אברהם פריד הקפיץ את ישיבת "מרכז הרב" מתוך השידור

Popular hasidic singer Avraham Fried performed on Thursday evening at the central Jerusalem Day celebration at the Mercaz HaRav Yeshiva. Fried is a mainstay of this traditional annual event, held to mark the anniversary of the city’s liberation and reunification.

The singer entered the festive gathering to the sounds of "Le’orer Libi," as the thousands filling the hall joined in unison. The participants - including students and numerous guests - broke into spirited dancing and song alongside Fried in honor of Jerusalem.

The traditional celebration opened with a festive, large-scale Arvit (Evening) prayer, followed by dancing and singing led by rabbis, students, and guests.

This year’s event takes place in the shadow of the first Jerusalem Day since Operations "Rising Lion" and "Roaring Lion" against Iran. Yeshiva officials noted that the degradation of Iranian capabilities and the strengthening of Israel's strategic standing add a profound layer of gratitude for the freedom and strength in this year.

The event is being held with the participation of a long list of public figures, including Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and Israel’s Chief Rabbis. They are joined by prominent rabbis, rabbinical judges, ministers, and Members of Knesset. The connection between the legacy of the Six-Day War and the renewed sense of national strength in 2026 is expected to be a central theme of the evening's speeches.

Mercaz HaRav officials noted that the tradition began during the tenure of the late Rabbi Zvi Yehuda Kook immediately following the Six-Day War. What started as an internal gathering for students to mark the city’s liberation has evolved over the years into a major state event on the Jerusalem Day calendar.