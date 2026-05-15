Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich took part in the Flag March in Jerusalem on Jerusalem Day, and spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the day's celebrations and plans to strengthen the capital.

Smotrich described the atmosphere in Jerusalem, "an atmosphere of great joy", and said that it is a day that expresses love for Jerusalem and broad unity. He said that during the day he visited several sites in the city, including Ateret Kohanim, Beit Orot and the Mercaz HaRav yeshiva.

The finance minister noted that the government is advancing for the fourth year a dedicated government decision to strengthen Jerusalem. He said that under the decision investments are planned for infrastructure, tourism, the development of the Old City area and the City of David, as well as the establishment of an artificial intelligence complex at the entrance to the city with an investment of tens of millions of shekels.

He said the goal is to strengthen Jerusalem as Israel's capital and as a national and spiritual center. He added that Jerusalem continues to develop alongside the development of the State of Israel as a whole.

Addressing the nature of the Jerusalem Day celebrations, Smotrich said that efforts should be made so that the day becomes the preserve of broader segments of Israeli society. He said that the national-religious public is particularly identified with the day's celebrations, but that Jerusalem belongs to the entire public in Israel.

He also said that Jerusalem represents the heart of the State of Israel and that alongside Jerusalem there are also Judea and Samaria, the Negev, the Galilee and Gush Dan as parts of one whole. He said that Israel will not be divided again, not in Jerusalem nor in any other part of the country. Smotrich emphasized that Jerusalem Day is first and foremost a day of gratitude and prayer, and noted that the celebrations include saying the Hallel prayer and giving thanks for the reunification of the city.