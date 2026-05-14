The Temple Mount Yeshiva on Thursday produced, ahead of Jerusalem Day, a stirring and moving medley that evokes longing for the rebuilding of the Holy Temple and for redemption.

The yeshiva told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News: "The medley is a tool to awaken the soul and strengthen the hope for the rebuilding of the Temple. Especially on this Jerusalem Day, the medley serves as a living reminder that redemption pulses within us and that the rebuilding of the Holy Temple is closer than ever."

"The medley includes moving footage of singing and dancing on the Mount, which became possible only recently thanks to [National Security] Minister Itamar Ben Gvir."