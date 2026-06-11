The Congressional Israel Allies Caucus hosted its annual Jerusalem Day celebration on Wednesday on Capitol Hill, commemorating the historic reunification of Jerusalem.

The gathering brought together Members of Congress, Jewish and Christian leaders and dedicated supporters of the US-Israel alliance. Senator Ted Cruz, White House Faith Office Head Paula White, Special Envoy to Combat Anti-Semitism Leo Terrell,

Pastor Larry Huch and a senior Israeli official attended and addressed the gathering. The event was hosted by the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus, co-chaired by Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), and Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL).

"At a time when Israel continues to face significant security challenges and regional threats, this annual celebration strengthened faith-based diplomacy and underscored the unbreakable partnership between the United States and Israel. Following America’s historic decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocate its embassy there, the strong bipartisan participation, combined with the presence of both Jewish and Christian leaders, demonstrated that support for a united Jerusalem transcends party lines and is grounded in deep historical, moral, and spiritual convictions shared by millions of Americans," the organizers stated.

"On Jerusalem Day, we join Israel in celebrating the 1967 restoration of its ancient capital city to Israeli sovereignty. This was a great day for the Jewish people and for everyone who believes in the right of every nation to exercise its sovereignty within secure borders," said Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ).

"As Co-Chair of the Israel Allies Caucus, I am honored to join the Jerusalem Day Reception celebrating Jerusalem as Israel's unified capital city," said Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL). “For more than 3,000 years, Jerusalem has been the eternal capital of the Jewish people, the holy city to the three Abrahamic faiths and today is unique for its faith and history woven into the very fabric of the city. It is a place where people of diverse backgrounds and religions prosper together. I am proud to celebrate its enduring significance and the unbreakable bond between the people of the United States and Israel."

“From the destruction of Jerusalem and the Second Temple by the Romans in 70 AD to its miraculous reunification under Israeli sovereignty in 1967, the Jewish people’s unbroken connection to their eternal capital has endured. Celebrating Jerusalem Day, together with the placement of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, recognizes the Jewish people’s historic connection and modern right to their capital and the land of Israel. This affirms our shared Judeo-Christian values, commitment to religious freedom, and a strategic partnership that advances America’s interests in a more stable Middle East. said Jordanna McMillan, Israel Allies Foundation US Director.

“Jerusalem Day on Capitol Hill demonstrates the growing international consensus behind recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s eternal and undivided capital. At the same time, it highlights the powerful partnership between Jewish and Christian leaders who stand together in support of Israel. The United States led the way, and we are seeing more nations follow. This event helps accelerate that important momentum," said Josh Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation.

As more countries consider following America’s historic decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move their embassies there, events like Jerusalem Day on Capitol Hill play an increasingly important role in building international consensus.