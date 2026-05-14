The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) hosted a major Jewish American Heritage Month reception this week at Iowa’s historic Terrace Hill Governor’s Mansion, bringing together elected officials, clergy, educators, students, and community leaders to celebrate nearly two centuries of Jewish life in the state while reaffirming a united stand against rising antisemitism.

Held under the banner "Celebrating Jewish American Heritage in Iowa," the event featured keynote remarks from Governor Kim Reynolds, who praised the enduring contributions of Jewish Americans to Iowa and the United States.

"Nearly 200 years have passed since the first Jewish settlers arrived in Iowa," Governor Reynolds said. "Here in America, they found the freedom they longed for, the right to practice their faith without fear and the privilege of pursuing happiness in peace."

"But, for all this community received, it went on to give even more," the governor added. "Over the years, Jewish Iowans have contributed to our culture, economy, and civic life. They have helped build our state into what it is today. And they have left a legacy of leadership and service to inspire generations to come."

Governor Reynolds also reflected on a series of measures implemented during her administration aimed at protecting Jewish life and confronting antisemitism, including blocking public funding tied to the BDS movement, restoring Iowa’s Holocaust memorial, incorporating Holocaust education into statewide social studies standards, and issuing an executive order addressing antisemitism on college campuses.

A centerpiece of the evening was the recognition of winners of Iowa’s Jewish American Heritage Month Student Scholarship Contest, an initiative organized by CAM to encourage students to explore the contributions of Jewish Americans to society, public life, and culture.

The contest awarded scholarships to Iowa high school seniors submitting essays on topics including Jewish leadership in advancing social causes, influential Jewish individuals in American history, and Jewish cultural contributions to society. The winning students - Mallory Reister, Meredith Sturm, Sophia McColley, and Jayden Rasmussen, were honored during the reception.

Speaking on behalf of the winners, Meredith Sturm said the project had opened her eyes to parts of American and Jewish history often overlooked in classrooms.

"This scholarship is a perfect opportunity for all Iowa students to foster their curiosity and to be unafraid of learning something new," she said.

Lenore Zach emphasized the role education plays in combating hatred and strengthening social cohesion.

"Education is one of the most effective ways to fight hate," Zach said. "Education creates understanding, empathy, and connection, and tonight is a reflection of that mission in action."

Other speakers included Rabbi Neal Schuster of Temple B’nai Jeshurun in Des Moines and CAM Founder Adam Beren, who spoke about the deep ties between Jewish values and the American democratic tradition.

"Of all the nations that have ever existed on the face of this Earth, there has never been a place that has experienced greater blessing, or been a greater blessing, than this great nation, the United States of America," Rabbi Schuster said. "A nation that, like the Jewish people, refuses to abandon its ways or beliefs. That, like Judaism, makes it possible to become part of it, but does not insist upon it. That, like Judaism, holds at its innermost heart the conviction that every human being is created equal and in the image and likeness of God, and is driven by the spirit that today is better than yesterday and tomorrow can be better than today. And that it is in our hands to make it so."

The event comes amid growing national concern over rising antisemitism across the United States and follows several CAM-led initiatives focused on Holocaust education, civic engagement, and strengthening public awareness of Jewish contributions to American life.