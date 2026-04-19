In a significant show of regional cooperation, lawmakers from across Latin America convened in Montevideo last week for the First Congress of the Latin American Coalition of Legislators Against Antisemitism, aimed at developing a coordinated strategy to combat rising Jew-hatred across the continent. The gathering culminated in a joint declaration by participants committing to coordinated regional action, which included fighting antisemitism, holding Iran accountable for its global terrorist activities, rejecting BDS, and supporting Israel.

The joint declaration included a call for the adoption of the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism, “solidarity with the State of Israel and firmly back its right to self-defense against the Iranian regime and its regional proxies", a demand “that Iran be held accountable for its global terrorist activities, both past and present, including in Latin America, a rejection of “all attempts to isolate and boycott the State of Israel", and the “bolstering of bilateral ties between Latin American countries and Israel in every relevant realm."

Held between April 13-15 in Uruguay’s capital, the gathering, organized by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), brought together legislators, senior officials, and international representatives to exchange experiences, strengthen partnerships, and advance legislative responses to antisemitism.

“This event has truly been very important. Legislators from across Latin America have come together to recount their experiences, see what is happening in each of our countries, and learn about concrete tools to confront antisemitism and hate speech," said Uruguayan Congressman Conrado Rodríguez, president of the regional legislators’ coalition.

“We have seen legislative initiatives at different levels and, above all, we have strengthened ties that will allow us to advance a joint fight," he added. “From parliaments, and in coordination with the executive branches, we seek to build common public policies to confront this scourge with a regional and coordinated vision."

The congress marked a milestone in CAM’s expanding engagement in Latin America, where it has spent the past five years building alliances with political leaders, civil society actors, and community organizations across more than a dozen countries.

CAM Executive Director of Latin American Affairs Shay Salamon described the gathering as a turning point in regional efforts.

“The Congress marks a decisive step toward the consolidation of a firm and coordinated regional commitment. The active participation of legislators from Latin America demonstrates that there is a real willingness to confront antisemitism by strengthening legal frameworks, promoting education, and defending the democratic values that sustain our societies," Salamon said.

Key sessions were held in the historic Legislative Palace in Montevideo, where Uruguayan Senators Javier García and Graciela Bianchi, along with Congressman Fermín Farinha, addressed participants on behalf of the country’s parliamentary leadership.

Speakers expressed growing concern over the spread of antisemitism both within Uruguay and across the wider region, while voicing support for stronger legislative initiatives to counter the trend.

The forum also drew high-level participation from former Uruguayan president Julio María Sanguinetti and Israeli Ambassador to Uruguay Michal Hershkovitz, both of whom emphasized the importance of international cooperation in confronting antisemitism.

In addition to policy discussions, participants took part in Uruguay’s national Yom HaShoah ceremony, commemorating the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust, a symbolic reminder of the historical stakes underpinning their work.

CAM’s outreach in Latin America began nearly five years ago, and since then it has worked diligently to build meaningful partnerships and friendships with influential leaders, legislators, diplomats, community organizations, and civil society activists from a diverse assortment of religious, political and cultural backgrounds in the region to combat antisemitism together.

During this time, CAM en Español has emerged as a key player in the battle against Jew-hatred in Latin America, with a growing coalition involved in impactful activities in countries including Uruguay, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Mexico, Ecuador, Bolivia, and Honduras, among others.

CAM en Español has organized regional summits in Brazil in 2025, Costa Rica in 2024, Uruguay in 2023, Panama in 2022, and Guatemala in 2021, with the Dominican Republic next in line later this year.