The Movement to Combat Antisemitism reported the discovery of a public exhibit near an educational institution in Antalya, Turkey, uncovered during its routine monitoring efforts.

According to the organization, the display features figures of Israeli and international leaders with images portraying harm to civilians, which it characterizes as incitement and an attempt at delegitimization. The movement claims the exhibit echoes historical “blood libel" motifs, perpetuating accusations that have been directed at Jews for centuries.

The group described the presence of such imagery in a public space, particularly adjacent to a school, as a troubling sign of what it views as the growing normalization of antisemitic rhetoric. It warned that exposure to such messages could influence young audiences and embed extreme narratives.

The organization also criticized what it called a lack of response from local authorities and institutions. “When there is no condemnation, the message conveyed to the public sphere is that anything is permitted," the movement said.

The findings, it added, reflect what it sees as a broader deterioration in Turkey’s public climate in recent months. The movement further faulted the government of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for failing to take effective action to address the issue, warning that the current atmosphere enables hostile messaging toward Israel and Jewish communities.