The IDF and Shin Bet, in a joint operation last week, eliminated Hamza Sharabasi, a commander in Hamas’ Shejaiya Battalion in northern Gaza.

Sharabasi infiltrated Israeli territory during the brutal October 7th massacre and took part in the infiltration of the military's Nahal Oz Outpost, during which IDF soldiers were killed and kidnapped.

Together with the announcement of the elimination, the IDF released a photo of Sharabasi, documented inside a protected shelter at the Nahal Oz Outpost during the October 7th massacre.

Recently, Sharabasi operated near the Yellow Line and, as part of his role, was involved in advancing attacks against IDF troops operating in the area.

The terrorist who was eliminated IDF Spokesperson

In the same strike, the IDF eliminated Azzam al-Hayya, a Hamas Nukhba terrorist who recently held a key role within the terrorist organization.