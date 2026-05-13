Seven IDF soldiers who were stationed in Lebanon were diagnosed in recent days with cave fever, also known as endemic relapsing fever, and were hospitalized in medical centers across Israel.

The soldiers, who had operated in southern Lebanon, contracted the disease. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said today (Wednesday) that “all soldiers who were exposed received medical treatment according to their condition and medical guidelines."

The IDF statement added: “During the fighting in southern Lebanon, seven soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment after developing symptoms of illness. All soldiers who were exposed received medical care according to their condition and medical protocols." None of the affected soldiers are currently participating in combat operations, and they will return once they regain operational fitness.

Prof. Tal Brosh, head of the Infectious Diseases Unit at Assuta Ashdod Hospital, where one of the soldiers was hospitalized, explained that cave fever, transmitted through tick bites, is common among cave explorers and combat soldiers operating in the field.

“It should be noted that the tick bite is painless, and in most cases the person is unaware they were bitten," he said.

“The disease manifests itself with high fever and headaches that recur every few days," Prof. Brosh explained. “The fever episodes can be quite severe, and without treatment, some patients may develop complications including the bacteria penetrating the brain."

“Treatment for cave fever is with antibiotics. According to military procedure, when a soldier is identified as having contracted the disease, all soldiers who stayed in the same location are treated as well, due to concerns about large numbers of ticks placing many soldiers at risk," Prof. Brosh said, adding that “preventive antibiotic treatment is highly effective in preventing the disease."