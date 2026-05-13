Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Minister Itshak Wasserlauf visited the Temple Mount on Wednesday morning, ahead of Jerusalem Day, which falls out this weekend.

Commenting on the visit, Wasserlauf said: "As every year, I ascended the Temple Mount in honor of Jerusalem Day to give thanks for the miracles and to pray for the people of Israel, for IDF soldiers, and for the recovery of all the wounded."

Wasserlauf also noted that the changes taking place on the Temple Mount reflect the "revolution" led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir in the management of the holy site, and called on the public to join him in ascending the Temple Mount.

"Jews no longer walk around the Mount like thieves and no longer need to hide," Wasserlauf noted, adding that "it is moving every time anew to see many Jews praying and bowing on the Temple Mount, the holiest place for the Jewish people."