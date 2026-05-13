The United Kingdom has announced a significant military contribution to a multinational mission designed to protect international shipping and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, reported the BBC.

Defense Minister John Healey unveiled the package during a virtual summit of defense ministers on Tuesday, signaling Britain's commitment to restoring maritime stability in the face of ongoing Iranian interference.

The strategic waterway, which handles approximately 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas, has been under Iranian control for months. Tehran's actions are seen as a response to US and Israeli military operations, as well as a persistent American blockade of Iranian ports.

The British contribution includes a sophisticated array of autonomous and traditional military hardware. Healey confirmed that the UK will provide drone boats, autonomous mine clearing systems, and Typhoon fighter jets for air patrols. These assets will join a coalition of over 40 nations dedicated to the mission.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the operation is backed by £115 million in new funding specifically for counter-drone systems and mine-hunting technology. Healey emphasized the nature of the engagement in a formal statement.

The air defense destroyer HMS Dragon is currently en route to the region and will be prepared for any mission required to secure the strait, according to the BBC. Additionally, the RFA Lyme Bay is receiving equipment upgrades to support potential operations.

While more than 1,000 British personnel are already active in the Middle East conducting counter-drone and air defense operations, the Ministry of Defense clarified that this new multinational mission is strictly defensive. The goal is to restore confidence for commercial vessels that have faced soaring insurance costs and physical threats within the channel.