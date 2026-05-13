Minister of Regional Cooperation Dudi Amsalem conducted a tour on Tuesday of the Oz Zion and Or Meir outposts in the Binyamin region. During the visit, he met with local residents to discuss the security and civilian challenges they face in their daily lives.

The residents emphasized the strategic importance of the outposts and the need to bolster the Israeli presence throughout Judea and Samaria, while curbing illegal Arab expansion in the area.

They further highlighted the complex security reality on the ground, citing a shortage of fortified shelters, weapons, and Regional Defense (Hagmar) quotas, as well as hardships resulting from a lack of basic infrastructure.

Minister Amsalem promised to review the issues raised and to do everything in his power to assist in advancing these matters with the relevant authorities.

At the conclusion of the tour, he stated, "Today I met people of deep values - Zionists and true pioneers who are devotedly guarding parts of our homeland. Settlement in Judea and Samaria is a premier Zionist, national, and security asset."

The Minister added, "I heard about significant security challenges here and a lack of the basic equipment these residents need to continue protecting their homes and the settlement enterprise. The State of Israel must stand by those on the front lines, strengthen them, and provide them with the proper tools. I will raise these critical issues with the relevant parties and in the appropriate forums."