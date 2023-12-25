Minister Dudi Amsalem (Likud) criticized IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi during the government meeting on Sunday, saying, "Why is he not coming to the government meetings? Even though I am proud, from a sectarian point of view, of Major General [Eliezer] Toledano who is here, the Chief of Staff should come."

Kan 11 News reported that the head of the Strategic Division in the IDF, Major General Eliezer Toledano, who was present at the meeting, responded to Amsalem and said, "The Chief of Staff speaks before the expanded and reduced cabinet. If you want, he will also come to the government meetings."

In response to the discussion on the issue, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his advisers, "Ask the Chief of Staff to come. He is very busy, but try to coordinate it in accordance with his schedule. This is a legitimate request."

A defense official said in response, "The Chief of Staff directs and leads the fighting around the clock. He is regularly present at the daily cabinet meetings, and has appeared before the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. Beyond that, every government meeting is attended by a senior general in the General Staff."

During last week’s Cabinet meeting, Justice Minister Yariv Levin attacked the Chief of Staff as Halevi presented the ministers with a security plan related to the war.

Levin turned to him and said, "By what authority did you discuss this? By what authority? This is our job (that of the cabinet members-ed).”

Netanyahu came to the Chief of Staff's defense and asked the Minister of Justice: "Don't ask him about this. Talk to me."