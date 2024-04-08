The 'Union of Yeshivot in Israel' association submitted an urgent request for an interim order to prevent the IDF from drafting haredim until a final decision is made in the court case regarding the draft law.

In their appeal to the Supreme Court, they clarified that it is not appropriate for a petition on such a sensitive and complex issue to become unnecessary in light of what is called a 'fait accompli', namely the recruitment of yeshiva students in practice.

The association further noted that there is an issue with the Attorney General's opinion on the matter, according to which recruitment procedures should begin immediately, while there is no similar instruction regarding the Arab sector, for which there is also no legal basis for its non-recruitment to the army.

Earlier, a petition submitted by Minister Dudi Amsalem for the recruitment of Arabs was dismissed preliminarily for not exhausting all other possible avenues of redress. Judge Grosskopf addressed the various petitions submitted by Minister Amsalem, noting that all the petitions were dismissed preliminarily.

Minister Dudi Amsalem responded to the dismissal: 'With all due respect- it is looking like instead of being a country with a Supreme Court, we are a Supreme Court that has a country. People of Israel, I told you not to get your hopes up, and that they would throw us out of court. In the kingdom of hypocrites, hatred of Judaism prevails over all logic and justice. They argue again that we did not exhaust other possible avenues of redress.'