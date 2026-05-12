The Knesset Ethics Committee today (Tuesday) published a series of unusual decisions against ministers, Knesset members, and parliamentary advisers over absences from Knesset sessions, inappropriate remarks, promotion of commercial entities, and misconduct.

As part of its decision regarding lawmakers’ absences during the winter and summer sessions of the Knesset’s third term, the committee determined that MK Aryeh Deri had been absent from 44 sessions beyond the permitted quota. The committee noted that some of his absences stemmed from cabinet and security forum meetings, but nevertheless decided to issue him a severe reprimand and dock eight days of salary.

MK Mansour Abbas, who was absent from ten sessions beyond the permitted quota, received a warning and a three-day salary deduction. Minister Haim Biton, who served as a minister without being a Knesset member, received a reprimand and a two-day salary deduction. Minister Miki Zohar received a warning and a one-day salary deduction.

At the same time, the Ethics Committee decided not to impose sanctions on Minister Haim Katz, Minister May Golan, MK Ayman Odeh, MK Yasser Hujirat, MK Michal Shir-Segman, Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, MK Michel Buskila, MK Yoav Ben Tzur, Deputy Minister Sharren Haskel, MK Boaz Toporovsky, MK Yaakov Tessler, MK Aida Touma-Sliman, Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, even though in some cases they were found to have exceeded the permitted absence quota.

The Ethics Committee also published decisions regarding complaints over the promotion of commercial entities. MK Limor Son Har-Melech received a warning after participating in a fundraising conference for Amiram Ben Uliel. The committee ruled that appearing as a speaker at a fundraising event was inappropriate for a serving lawmaker.

Regarding MK Ayman Odeh, the committee rejected a complaint over his promotion of a peace conference at Menora Hall, ruling that it was a political-ideological event rather than commercial promotion. Meanwhile, Minister Itamar Ben Gvir received a warning after sharing a video in which he was seen enjoying an amusement park and praising it. The committee ruled that the post constituted improper promotion of a commercial entity.

Another section of the report dealt with lawmakers’ and ministers’ responsibility for the conduct of their parliamentary advisers. Several complaints were filed against Minister Shlomo Karhi over the behavior of his adviser, including shouting at MK Yair Lapid, verbally abusing a journalist, grabbing a phone from the journalist’s hands, and distributing a false advertisement against MK David Bitan. The committee ruled that Minister Karhi had failed in his responsibility to supervise his adviser and issued him a warning.

Another complaint was filed against MK Ohad Tal over a tweet by his adviser directed against Minister Avi Dichter. The committee determined that Tal had acted to remove the post and therefore did not violate ethics rules.

A complaint was also filed against Minister Itamar Ben Gvir over the conduct of his parliamentary adviser toward MKs Merav Ben Ari and Mati Tzarfati Harcavi and their staff members. The committee strongly criticized the remarks but dismissed the complaint, partly because the incidents occurred before the committee’s principled decision regarding lawmakers’ responsibility for their advisers.

The committee also discussed an outburst by MK Nissim Vaturi toward MK Naama Lazimi, during which he called her “stupid" and “a complete zero." The committee ruled that such remarks harmed the dignity of Knesset members and the status of the Knesset. However, it noted that it also took into account the circumstances leading to the confrontation, including Lazimi repeatedly referring to the Likud party as a “criminal organization."

The Ethics Committee additionally reviewed a series of complaints against MK Moshe Saada. Among other things, it examined his remarks regarding the Gaza Strip and his conduct as acting chairman of the Constitution Committee during clashes with MK Ofer Cassif and Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon. The committee ruled that some of his statements crossed the line of legitimate criticism and constituted harm to the dignity of the Knesset and public servants.

Ultimately, the committee decided to impose a severe reprimand on Saada and suspend his speaking rights in Knesset committee meetings for three session days, between May 18-20, 2026.