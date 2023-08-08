The chairman of the opposition, Yair Lapid, who is currently on a family vacation with his entourage in Italy, flew with the funding of his party without the approval of the Ethics Committee as is customary, according to Kan.

Officials in the Yesh Atid party responded to the report and said that the chairman of the party went on vacation with all the required approvals. On the other hand, officials in the ethics committee that was supposed to approve the trip said that no approval was given.

Earlier Lapid met with Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed in Italy. In the meeting, the two discussed the strategic cooperation between the countries, the relations with the Gulf countries and the promotion of joint projects.

Lapid: "I was happy to meet my friend and fellow traveler, Abdullah bin Zayed, together we laid the infrastructure for relations between the countries, and we will continue to cooperate to deepen the common interests and relations between the countries."

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen responded: "There is a government that knows how to bring historic peace agreements, and there is a former foreign minister who knows how to take pictures. The government promises to bring more agreements, so that Lapid will have more people to take pictures with."