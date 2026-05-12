Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan said he objects “in the strongest possible terms" to RTÉ airing the sitcom’s Eurovision-themed episode during this year’s Eurovision Song Contest final.

In a petition posted on social media, Linehan accused RTÉ of using the episode as “a tool of antisemitic harassment" and called for the resignation of RTÉ Director-General Kevin Bakhurst.

Linehan claimed RTÉ had “chosen to boycott the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest solely because Israel is participating," calling the broadcaster’s stance “antisemitism."

“I did not give my permission for Father Ted to be used as a prop in an antisemitic political gesture," he said.

Instead of airing the Eurovision final on RTÉ One, the broadcaster will show the Irish film That They May Face the Rising Sun. RTÉ2 will broadcast the Father Ted episode “A Song for Europe," in which priests Ted and Dougal perform “My Lovely Horse."

RTÉ declined to comment on Linehan’s petition.

In a December statement, RTÉ said Ireland’s participation in the contest remained “unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there." The broadcaster also cited concerns over the killing of journalists in Gaza and restrictions on international media access.