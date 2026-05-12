A sharp confrontation developed last night between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Degel HaTorah faction of the UTJ party, after Netanyahu asked the party to postpone advancing the draft law until after the elections.

Senior figures in Degel HaTorah are now threatening to disrupt Knesset activity and push for its dissolution.

"We have nothing to do without the draft law," party sources were quoted in a conversation with Arutz Sheva - Israel Naional News. "We intend to disrupt the legislative procedures in the Knesset in order to dissolve the Knesset immediately and go to elections.

In a meeting Netanyahu held last night with MK Maklev, Netanyahu made clear that in his view it is not advisable to advance the draft law at this stage because he does not have a majority for it.

Netanyahu added and argued that it would be preferable to advance the law after the elections, before the government is formed, when agreements could be reached as part of the allocation of ministries.