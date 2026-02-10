The Knesset approved on Monday evening the decision of the House Committee regarding the split of the Arrangements Law. 60 members of Knesset supported the decision, while 56 opposed it.

The law passed with the support of MKs from Shas and the Degel HaTorah faction of United Torah Judaism, after hours of negotiations with the legal advisor to the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee regarding the Draft Law.

However, the Agudat Yisrael faction of United Torah Judaism voted against the proposal. Despite requests from the Ra'am and Hadash-Ta'al factions to turn the vote into a confidence vote in the government, MKs Yitzhak Goldknopf, Yaakov Tessler, Meir Porush, and Avi Maoz insisted on voting against it.

Now, Shas and Degel HaTorah are waiting for the advancement of the Draft Law and remain open to compromises. However, both parties made it clear to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that they expect the law to be brought for approval soon.