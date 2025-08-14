Security forces early Thursday morning arrested a Gaza resident suspected of attempting to carry out a stabbing attack at the Qalandiya checkpoint.

The suspect approached the checkpoint on foot, raising the suspicion of the forces. When they approached him, he pulled out a knife and attempted to stab them.

The forces followed suspect apprehension procedures and subdued the suspect. No injuries were reported among the forces.

On Wednesday, Central District Police officers arrested a resident of Tulkarm at a construction site in Ra'anana on suspicion that he was involved in planning a terror attack in Israel.

The police stated that officers from the Sharon Precinct and Yasam officers searched for the suspect after he allegedly planned to commit a terror attack.

During the search, using special technological equipment, the officers found the suspect in the Ra'anana area and arrested him at a construction site. He was taken for questioning.