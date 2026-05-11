The IDF is dramatically reducing the regional defense forces in small towns across the country, focusing on the Judea and Samaria region.

The move, officially described as part of "operational considerations" and a reorganization, includes a thinning of the roster of soldiers and volunteers who have been guarding the settlements since the outbreak of the war.

Information published on N12 reveals that the impetus for the move stems from a command decision seeking to change the mode of operation on the ground.

According to security establishment sources, evidence has accumulated of abuse of authority and uniforms by some service members in the Judea and Samaria sector.

The citizens of affected towns have provided many testimonies from recent incidents indicate that the soldiers formed the main line of defense that prevented harm to residents in settlements in the face of outbreaks of disorder by Arab crowds.

As part of the reorganization, it was decided that every soldier who remains in the system or seeks to join it will undergo an unprecedented screening process.

The rigorous check will be conducted by the police and the ISA lto ensure the absence of involvement in extremist activity, and a soldier who does not meet the criteria will be required to return his weapon and uniform immediately.

The move also affects the 'David' brigades in Judea and Samaria, which were established as part of lessons learned in October and are composed of experienced soldiers aged 38-58. The uniqueness of these brigades lies in their soldiers' ability to keep equipment and weapons at home to provide an immediate response, under the direct command of Central Command and strict military discipline.

The decision provoked great anger in the settlements because the reduction of their strength and the casting of doubt on their integrity are perceived as a direct blow to the ability of settlements that are threatened daily by terrorist elements to defend themselves.

The IDF said in response, "According to the operational assessment, it was decided to adjust the deployment of the regional defense framework. The IDF manages force deployments according to operational needs, while providing coverage through the town marshals and defense departments. In some settlements, regular soldiers and training were allocated to increase security."