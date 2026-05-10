In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, Halevi said: “We are after a war in which the Prime Minister was excluded and conversations were held behind his back - these things should not happen in a democracy. The army is not a private militia, not of Herzi Halevi and not of Eyal Zamir."

When asked what conversations the IDF had conducted behind Netanyahu’s back, he replied: “Conversations with international actors. The exclusion of the Prime Minister occurred not only on the eve of October 7, but throughout the war, on various issues related to operations in the Gaza Strip."

According to MK Halevi, “On the night of October 7, I think we all saw the affidavits submitted by Ronen Bar, including the regional commander who was with him at 3:00 a.m., as he described to the High Court. All these things - as he put it in his affidavit - they feared there would be some kind of ‘spillover’ into a multi-front event, but somehow one person in Jerusalem, Benjamin Netanyahu by name, they decided not to update him about the possibility of a multi-front escalation."

Asked about the establishment of a state commission of inquiry, he responded: “First of all, what is important is to fix things, and the main mission today facing the Chief of Staff is not only to find those responsible for past events, but mainly to correct things for the future. Two or three months after October 7, I approached my colleagues in the opposition with a proposal - which, by the way, is now being advanced as a bill by Moshe Saada and Ariel Kallner - to establish a parity-based committee. Yes, it was originally my proposal. Unfortunately, my colleagues in the opposition objected and did not want it. We want a commission of inquiry in which everyone will be able to ask all the questions."

He added: “A state commission of inquiry, once it is appointed by the Supreme Court - למעשה by the person who calls himself the President of the Supreme Court - will lead, and you know exactly to what, and everyone knows. I think all sides should be heard as well; after all, that is the purpose of an investigation: the search for truth, to demand answers and investigate all sides."