Israel is increasing pressure on the mediators and the Lebanese government. Sources in Jerusalem are clarifying that the time remaining until mid-May - the date to which the ceasefire has been extended - is the “last window of opportunity" to reach a political agreement.

A senior Israeli official told Kan News, “We cannot wait forever. We are giving two more weeks for negotiations, and that’s it."

If no breakthrough is achieved, Israel is preparing to return to high-intensity fighting and intensive operations against the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is working vigorously behind the scenes and trying to create a diplomatic “victory image" in the form of a direct meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. Despite the American aspiration, both sides are expressing considerable skepticism about the feasibility of such a meeting at the present time, due to the political complexity and threats from Hezbollah.

The Lebanese President delivered a surprising and combative speech on Monday in which he defended direct negotiations with Israel.

“Negotiations are not treason," Aoun declared, and pointed an accusing finger directly at Hezbollah: “The real treason is that of those who drag the country into war in order to fulfill foreign interests."

In response to domestic critics, Aoun argued that a ceasefire is a necessary condition before any political step, and cynically attacked opponents of the negotiations: “When you went to war, did you ask for sweeping approval from the Lebanese people?"