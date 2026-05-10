The Ministerial Committee for Legislation on Sunday postponed approval of a proposed law to repeal the Oslo Accords, the Hebron Protocol, and the Wye River Memorandum.

The delay was made at the request of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the bill was submitted by MK Limor Son Har-Melech and all members of the Otzma Yehudit faction.

During the discussion, a lively debate developed over the necessity of the move. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called for the legislation to be advanced immediately, arguing that “we have a rare opportunity - the Palestinian Authority supports terrorism and calls for terrorism," adding that most coalition members understand what he described as “the stupidity of the Oslo Accords."

On the other hand, representatives of Israel’s National Security Council requested that the discussion be postponed in order to conduct thorough staff work, while Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs emphasized the need for coordination with the Americans.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin said he wishes to advance the law but clarified: “In the end, there is a Prime Minister who is exposed to things that I am not. The discussion is postponed until the Prime Minister approves it."

He added: “I would be more than happy to advance the law. Just as we returned to Sa-Nur, so too will we return to other places."

According to the wording of the proposed legislation, all agreements previously signed between the State of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority would be fully canceled and would no longer obligate the state or anyone acting on its behalf.

Beyond the political declaration, the proposal also includes a practical step to repeal all legislation enacted to implement the agreements, with the aim of restoring the legal and security situation to what it was before the signing ceremony at the White House in 1993.

In the explanatory notes accompanying the bill, the sponsors link the agreements to the current security reality, claiming that Oslo created the infrastructure that led to the October 7 disaster.

“The Oslo Accords led to thousands of victims of peace and harmed Israel’s security," the proposal states.