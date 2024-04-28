A Jewish man was attacked by four men on Friday in the Stamford Hill section of London.

According to the Stamford Hill Shomrim, a Jewish civilian watch organization, the four, currently unidentified, individuals approached the Jewish man, threatened him, and demanded he get into the trunk of their car.

The incident ended when the victim said he was calling the police & other vehicles approached.

Shomrim is conducting significant CCTV inquiries as well as appealing for witnesses or anyone who can identify the suspects. They are appealing for info or sightings of a black Volkswagen T Cross EA24 VXF involved with the attempted kidnapping on Moundfield Road N16.

Antisemitic incidents have been on the rise in the UK since the war between Israel and Hamas began.

On Saturday, Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley visited the heavily Jewish London neighborhoods Hendon and Golders Green where he met with community members, Community Security Trust, and local officers.

"All Londoners should be able to go about their lives without experiencing fear or intimidation and we will continue to work with the community to give them whatever reassurance we can," the Met Police wrote in a statement.

Last week, a Jew wearing a yarmulke was recorded trying to cross the road in London when a policeman refused to allow him to do so because an anti-Israel protest was taking place there.

In the documentation, Gideon Falter, CEO of 'Campaign Against Antisemitism,' is seen refusing the officer's request to prevent him from crossing the road because he appeared 'obviously Jewish.'

Furthermore, the officer claimed that Falter could 'provoke antagonism' due to his attire, which could also lead to him being attacked.