Three young Jewish girls in the Stamford Hill section of London, England were subjected to vile antisemitic verbal abuse last week by a male assailant.

According to Stamford Hill Shomrim, the girls, aged 11 and under, are now afraid to leave their houses in the heavily Jewish area due to the trauma of the verbal assault.

“Young Jewish girls 7, 9 & 11 yrs old abused by a prolific racist male shouting "You make babies all day, F**** Jews, your mother is fat,” Shomrim said on Twitter.

“The girls are too scared to leave their home,” the community watch group added.

The incident took place on Firsby Road, according to Shomrim. In May 2022, a house belonging to Jews on the street had its phone lines cut twice by a “prolific racist,” Shomrim tweeted at the time.

Stamford Hill, with its large population of around 15,000 Hasidic Jews, has been subjected to multiple antisemitic attacks since the start of the year.

In late January, a 12-year old Jewish boy was one of three Jews attacked in the neighborhood in separate incidents.

The Jewish boy was travelling home from school on a bus when the attack occurred. According to Stamford Hill Shomrim, a 50-year old male grabbed the victim by the throat and threw him off the bus.

According to accounts of the incident, no one on the bus attempted to help the child.

Shomrim reported a second attack in the Stamford Hill area in which a Jewish pedestrian was attacked by a male assailant who ran towards him, grabbing his hat and kippah and throwing them off.

The attack was described as “completely unprovoked.”

In the third attack in the neigbhorhood, a pedestrian was attacked in an unprovoked assault by a man who punched him in the face and then threw his hat off.

In early March, a knife-wielding man harassed London Jews leaving a Stamford Hill synagogue on Purim, screaming antisemitic abuse at them.

The assailant reportedly yelled “Heil Hitler, I love Hitler” at congregants as they exited the Darenth Road synagogue, according to Campaign Against Antisemitism.

Days later, Jewish residents of Stamford Hill were left fearing for their safety after discovering that numerous swastikas had been graffitied onto the building in which they live.

Photos posted by Shomrim showed dozens of swastikas scrawled on various outer parts of the building, including on signs and the door to the bicycle locker.