איטום המנהרה בעזה דובר צה"ל

Forces from the Kfir Brigade combat team, operating under the command of the Gaza Division (143), are continuing operations to clear the central Gaza camps area. The operation is focused on the area east of the Yellow Line, with the goal of dismantling remaining terrorist infrastructure in the area.

During the operational activity, the troops, together with divisional engineering forces, destroyed two significant underground tunnel routes. The total length of the routes uncovered and demolished was approximately two kilometers.

Inside the tunnels, the forces located several rooms used by terrorist operatives, along with various weapons. In addition, during extensive searches carried out in the area, they found dozens of rockets and explosive devices ready for use.

The IDF published official footage showing the forces operating to destroy the tunnel routes, as well as Yahalom unit activity inside the tunnels.

The videos document the process of sealing the underground routes and the infrastructure uncovered in the central camps area.

The IDF stated that the forces under Southern Command “are deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement framework and will continue operating to remove any immediate threat."