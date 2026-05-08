תיעוד: שמונה מנהרות טרור הושמדו במזרח רפיח צילום: דובר צה"ל

Reserve troops from the Negev Brigade (12), under the command of the Gaza Division (143), operated over the past several months in the southern Gaza Strip to clear the area of terrorist infrastructure.

During their activity, the troops and the Yahalom Unit dismantled eight underground tunnel routes spanning a total length of more than two and a half kilometers that were used by the Hamas terrorist organization.

One of the tunnel routes was part of the underground terrorist infrastructure network in eastern Rafah, where Hamas terrorists had been operating in recent months and were struck and eliminated during an engineering activity conducted by the troops inside the tunnel.

The troops completed their mission in the area and concluded their seventh operational deployment since the beginning of the war. The brigade’s troops will be replaced by troops from the Paratroopers Brigade.

The military stated: "IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire framework and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."