The chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Subcommittee for Judea and Samaria Affairs, MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionists), submitted a new bill on Sunday that seeks to bring about the cancellation of the Oslo Accords and to regulate the State of Israel's status in the face of diplomatic agreements that have been violated.

The bill states that the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee would be authorized to determine if a side to a diplomatic agreement violated its obligations or publicly declared that it is not bound by it.

In such a situation, the committee would be authorized to announce the annulment of the State of Israel's obligations to that side.

The bill is meant to ensure that Israel would not continue being bound by agreements that are being taken advantage of by one side, first and foremost, the Oslo Accords, which led to many constraints on Israel, but were consistently violated by the Palestinian Arabs.

The explanatory remarks to the proposal emphasize that Israel cannot remain bound by agreements that the other side blatantly violates, and therefore, legislation is required to allow the Knesset, through the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, to determine their annulment.

MK Succot said: “The Oslo Accords were a resounding failure and a serious security fiasco that was imposed on the people of Israel and brought waves of terror whose effects we are forced to deal with to this very day. The time for correction has come. It is time for the Knesset to take responsibility and legislate a law that will cancel these reckless agreements that endanger the State of Israel and give free gifts to the enemy.”