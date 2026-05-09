Countries around the world are attempting to locate passengers who may have been infected with the hantavirus, in an effort to prevent the outbreak of a new global pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that five cases of infection have been identified so far, including three deaths. The outbreak occurred aboard the Dutch vessel MV Hondius, which is expected to dock in Tenerife in the coming days.

The virus is usually linked to rodents, with humans infected by inhaling air contaminated with virus particles found in rodent urine, droppings, or saliva. The WHO fears the virus may have spread from person to person aboard the ship.

According to the WHO, the outbreak on the vessel was first reported on May 2, but due to the disease’s incubation period, which can last up to six weeks, additional cases may soon emerge.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, an infectious disease epidemiologist and acting director of epidemic and pandemic management at the WHO, told a press conference, "This is not the start of a COVID pandemic. This is an outbreak that we see on a ship." She added that hantavirus spreads from human to human through "close, intimate contact."

The Dutch ship carried 150 passengers and crew members from 28 countries, though dozens disembarked on Saint Helena Island on April 24. Health authorities in numerous countries are now trying to trace those who were aboard the vessel to ensure they were not infected with the potentially deadly virus.

The WHO is coordinating with officials in at least 12 countries monitoring citizens who were on the ship or have since returned home, including Canada, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

A recent case of infection was also identified in Israel in a person who had returned from an Eastern European country.