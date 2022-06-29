Massive brawl breaks out on Carnival cruise ship

A massive brawl broke out on a Carnival cruise ship on Tuesday as it was about to dock in New York City, according to officials.

The melee began inside a nightclub on the Carnival ship at 5:20 a.m. as it passed by the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, a suspension bridge connecting the boroughs of Staten Island and Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The incident started as a fight between two passengers but quickly spread as dozens reportedly jumped into the out of control skirmish, according to WNBC.

Around 40 to 60 people were involved in the fighting.

The situation was so severe that ship security were unable to stop it and had to call for the Coast Guard.

The cruise ship left New Jersey on June 20 and travelled through several Caribbean nations before returning to the U.S. East Coast where the fight took place.

The Coast Guard arrived and escorted to ship as it docked at Pier 88 in Manhattan, the NYPD said.

“Last night while Carnival Magic was returning to New York, a number of guests were involved in an altercation in a nightclub,” Carnival said in a statement. “Thankfully no serious injuries were reported and our onboard security team intervened.”