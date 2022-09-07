A snorkeling US cruise ship passenger was killed by a shark while near the Bahamas on Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania woman, 58, was swimming in Green Cay near Nassau when the shark attacked her, according to local officials.

Police said that the shark was identified as a bull shark, BBC News reported.

Attacks by bull sharks are uncommon. A similar attack took place in 2019, killing a 21-year old American.

The victim was on a tour with a local company that stopped in the popular snorkelling area, according to Bahamian police.

Family members and tour staff were able to pull her out of the water but she was declared dead shortly after.

She had been on a seven-day cruise with the Harmony of the Seas, which docked in Nassau.

In a statement, cruise ship line Royal Caribbean International said they were "providing support and assistance to the guest's loved ones during this difficult time."

The Shark Attack File organization reported that 32 shark attacks have occurred in the Bahamas since 1749.

There were 73 shark attacks reported around the world in 2021. Nine resulted in death.