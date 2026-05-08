A senior US official told Fox News on Thursday that the US military struck Iran’s Qeshm Port and Bandar Abbas.

The official stressed, however, that the attacks do not signal a renewed war.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Tasnim news agency reported that the Iranian Navy attacked three US destroyers near the Strait of Hormuz with missiles and drones.

“The destroyers of the terrorist US force are fleeing towards the Sea of ​​Oman. The attack on the hostile American destroyers was carried out by missiles and suicide drones," the report said.

Separately, Iran’s Mehr news agency reported that air defense systems were activated in western Tehran.

Earlier, Iranian media reported mysterious explosions in the south-east of the country, near the Strait of Hormuz.

Fars News Agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, initially reported explosions near the port city of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island.

Later, Fars reported that "exchanges of fire ensued between Iranian forces and the enemy" in the area. According to the newest report, Bahman Pier, located on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, was the target of an attack and was struck.

The Tasnim news agency attributed the explosions to “ hostile activity by the United Arab Emirates" in the dock area on Qeshm Island.