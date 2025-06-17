MK Tally Gotliv (Likud), a member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about Israel's war against Iran and public sentiment surrounding the conflict.

“We are at a critical moment,” Gotliv said. “The magnitude of what is happening must overcome the fear we naturally feel in the face of the missiles Iran is launching at us. Israel is standing alone against the Iranian Revolutionary Guards - and doing so with great sophistication.”

She explained that the campaign began with intelligence operations that led to the elimination of senior Revolutionary Guard officials, followed by targeted blows against Iran’s top nuclear scientists.

“Just last Thursday, I was asked whether Israel could carry out such an attack on its own. I said yes - and in prime time, we proved it. I take my hat off to the Prime Minister for launching a surprise, strategic strike on Iran,” she said.

Gotliv also questioned the media's response: “Why are some outlets already talking about ending the strikes? We're used to defeatism, but I find it appalling. Israel has taken a bold step—and now the world is watching with admiration.”

Watch the Hebrew video:

