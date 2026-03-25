Forty new immigrants from North America became Israeli citizens in a single day, ahead of the upcoming Passover holiday.

Twenty-five olim (new immigrants to Israel) landed at Ben Gurion Airport Wednesday morning, while 15 additional olim already in Israel finalized their citizenship the same day, marking a significant moment of aliyah (immigration to Israel) despite the ongoing war with Iran.

Amid Operation “Roaring Lion" and escalating regional tensions, these new arrivals made clear that the current security situation did not deter them, in many cases, it strengthened their determination to build their futures in Israel.

"The war actually motivated me even more to make aliyah," said Eli Schwartz, a 30-year-old lawyer from Minneapolis, Minnesota. "I was more worried about my flight getting cancelled than the war."

All of these olim made aliyah with the assistance of Nefesh B’Nefesh, in cooperation with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and Jewish National Fund-USA. These individuals and families will celebrate Passover, the holiday of freedom, for the first time as Israeli citizens, giving deeper meaning to their personal journeys of return and renewal.

The olim who arrived in Israel on Wednesday were warmly welcomed at Ben Gurion Airport by Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer, Nefesh B’Nefesh Co-Founder and Executive Director Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, and Chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel.

"The continuous immigration of Jews choosing to come to Israel, even under rocket fire and despite the many challenges, is a powerful source of strength for the State of Israel," said Ofir Sofer, Minister of Aliyah and Integration. "The historic war and the IDF’s significant achievements are instilling a sense of victory among Jews around the world, inspiring them to make aliyah and become part of Israel ahead of Passover. The images of these olim give tremendous strength to our soldiers on the front lines and to civilians on the home front."

The group of new arrivals includes immigrants from seven different states and provinces across the United States and Canada. The youngest oleh is 21 years old and the oldest is 96. They will establish their homes in communities across Israel, including Tel Aviv-Yafo, Jerusalem, Modi’in-Maccabim-Re’ut, Haifa, Kiryat Yam, Ashkelon, Ashdod, Rehovot, and more.

"As Jews around the world prepare to recite ‘Next year in Jerusalem’ at their upcoming Pesach (Passover) seders, we are witnessing individuals who are turning those hopes and prayers into reality," said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. "Even in the face of the ongoing war, today’s olim are choosing to build new lives in Israel without delaying their plans. I am in awe of the remarkable resilience of our nation that continues to propel us forward."

In parallel with the arrival flight, another 15 olim who were already in Israel visited Population and Immigration Authority offices at the Ministry of Interior to officially receive their Israeli ID cards, completing their aliyah process.

According to data from Nefesh B’Nefesh, since the beginning of the war with Iran, more than 130 new immigrants have arrived from North America. Since the start of 2026, approximately 500 North American olim have made aliyah. The data also indicates that around 110 new immigrants are expected to arrive during the month of April. Additionally, since the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion, more than 830 aliyah files have been opened by Jewish North Americans.

Amanda Schuster, a 34-year-old olah from Baltimore, Maryland, acknowledged the emotional complexity of the moment: "I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous." However, she emphasized that her decision was unwavering. "I wasn’t deterred. I was even more ready to come. I just want to be part of the country. I want to contribute and give back as much as I can."

"Especially in complex times of pain and uncertainty, the decision to make aliyah to Israel is a powerful testament to the deep connection between the Jewish people and their land," said Major General (Res.) Doron Almog, Chairman of the Jewish Agency. "Each oleh brings with them not only personal hope, but a nationwide moral boost and a spirit of partnership. The olim are a symbol of hope, renewal and our power to choose a shared future."

"At a time when sirens are sounding and people are taking shelter, you chose to pack up your lives and make aliyah to Israel - not out of convenience, but out of a sense of mission, faith, and a living, breathing Zionism," said Yaakov Hagoel, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization. "This is a moment of deep connection to the Jewish people, to the Land of Israel, and to a shared story that has spanned generations. And this time, around the seder table, you will not need to say ‘Next year in Jerusalem’ - you are already here."

The new immigrants will benefit from a range of incentives introduced by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, led by Minister Ofir Sofer, including rental assistance in national priority areas, community support frameworks, expanded Hebrew language programs both locally and online, significant purchase tax reductions, and more.