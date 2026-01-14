As interest in Aliyah continues to rise, Nefesh B’Nefesh’s Here Next Year program held its largest Israel Fair on Saturday, with 600 gap year participants in attendance, all interested in exploring pathways to Aliyah and long-term life in Israel.

The event featured 32 booths representing organizations and institutions focused on Aliyah, Israeli universities, Sherut Leumi national service, and additional resources for young adults considering remaining in Israel after their gap year.

Among the academic institutions in attendance were some of Israel’s most highly regarded universities and international programs, including Hebrew University, Tel Aviv University, the Technion, Bar-Ilan University, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, and Reichman University, alongside colleges such as Machon Lev, Machon Tal, Ono Academic College, and Touro Israel College.

Participants also had the opportunity to connect with leading national service frameworks and organizations supporting life in Israel, including Minhal HaStudentim, Hebrew Connect, and the Jerusalem Municipality.

Four informational sessions on Aliyah were led by Nefesh B’Nefesh staff, providing attendees with practical guidance on the Aliyah process and the support services available to new immigrants. The sessions reflected growing interest among gap year students in making Israel their permanent home.

“The energy at the Israel Fair was truly incredible. It was inspiring to see hundreds of students engage in thoughtful conversations about their future in Israel," said Mia Hodges, Director of Here Next Year. “Hearing them leave the event feeling supported in these decisions is exactly what Here Next Year is all about.“

Participants engaged directly with representatives to learn about academic, professional, and communal opportunities available across the country, including a large contingency from the OU JLIC Israel Campus who highlighted its expanding communities of young Olim at universities throughout Israel.

The strong turnout and engagement underscored the increasing demand for accessible information and support for gap year students considering Aliyah. Nefesh B’Nefesh, in cooperation with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and Jewish National Fund-USA continues to play a leading role in guiding young adults as they explore and pursue their futures in Israel.

Here Next Year Program Rebecca Zwiren, Nefesh B’Nefesh

About Nefesh B’Nefesh

Founded in 2002, Nefesh B’Nefesh is dedicated to addressing the evolving national needs of the State of Israel through four key pillars: Aliyah, National Service, National Development, and Zionist Education. Each of these pillars is strengthened by expanded services designed to benefit the broader community. In partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and JNF-USA, Nefesh B’Nefesh’s comprehensive support and social services have successfully empowered over 95,000 North American Olim to integrate into Israeli society, achieving an impressive 90% retention rate. This ensures their long-term commitment to building meaningful lives in Israel and contributing to the nation’s growth.