The Instagram account "Soldiers Smiling" posted a photo of the Chabad emissary to the colleges, Rabbi Liraz Ze'ira, who was severely wounded in Syria, as he puts on tefillin for a man in the street.

The special photograph was taken by photographer Menachem Gaysinsky, who captured the moment beside the Chabad house that Rabbi Ze'ira manages.

Alongside the photo a post that moved many people online was published, which said, "Even after he lost both his legs to a landmne in southern Syria while serving as a corporal in the IDF, Rabbi Liraz Ze'ira refuses to surrender to darkness. As a devoted Chabad rabbi on the colleges campus in Jerusalem, he continues to encourage students, spread joy, Torah and Hasidic warmth to all around him. A father of five, a combat soldier, and a true emissary of good, he shows the world that no challenge can stop a soul burning with purpose. He still dances with his heart, and leads with courage, while inspiring all of us to bring more light into the world. A true hero."

His injury took place after several hundred days of reservist service. He underwent a long rehabilitation process - and throughout it he continued his emissary work, to which he returned full-time a few months ago.