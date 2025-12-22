עימות סוער בוועדת הכנסת ערוץ 7

During a discussion held today (Monday) in the Knesset Committee regarding the appointment of MK Tzvi Sukkot (Religious Zionism) as chair of the Education Committee, a sharp verbal confrontation erupted between Sukkot and MKs Ahmad Tibi and Waleed Taha.

In the exchange, Sukkot said, “When you wanted to appoint your messiah Bennett as education minister, you went wild-this is hypocrisy.” MK Merav Ben Ari responded, “He is not my messiah.”

Sukkot then directed his remarks at the Arab MKs, saying, “Terror supporters. It’s a bug in our country that you are members of Knesset.”

Tibi subsequently lashed out at Sukkot and MK Limor Son Har-Melech, calling them “neo-Nazis.” The committee chair removed him from the discussion.