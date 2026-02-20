The murderous terrorist organization Hamas is preparing for the election of new leadership, following the elimination of many of its top officials by Israel since October 7, 2023.

Sources within Hamas told Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper that the decisive vote for the selection of a new leader for the organization's political bureau will take place in the coming days.

According to these sources, at this stage, only a new leader for the political bureau will be chosen, who will be responsible for managing the organization both within "Palestine" and abroad. There will be no elections for the members of the political bureau in the coming year.

These sources added that the election of a new leader for Hamas is intended to convey a calming message within the organization, as well as an outward message signaling that Hamas is united under elected leadership.

The two prominent contenders for the role of Hamas leader are Khaled Mashaal, the leader of Hamas abroad, and Khalil al-Hayya, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

According to Hamas sources quoted in the newspaper, Mashaal enjoys broad support from Hamas representatives abroad and in Judea and Samaria, while the majority in the Gaza Strip supports al-Hayya. They do not rule out the possibility of a different leader being chosen for Hamas.