Turkey continues its involvement in the Gaza Strip in an effort to secure itself a significant role in the region’s reconstruction and in the international force expected to enforce the ceasefire.

On Wednesday, Turkish military intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın met Hamas leader in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya and members of a Hamas delegation in Ankara.

The Hamas delegation expressed gratitude to Turkey for its role and efforts as a mediator to achieve the ceasefire agreement and for monitoring its implementation.

The report noted that Turkey and Hamas also discussed the steps needed to ensure continued implementation of the ceasefire agreement, ways to solve the existing problems, and the next steps in the agreement, including disarmament, deployment of an international force, and the reconstruction of Gaza.

Kalın also presented information on the humanitarian aid Turkey sent to Gaza and spoke with al-Hayya about ways to ensure increased humanitarian aid through international organizations.

Israel has voiced concern over Turkey’s participation in the multinational force, citing Ankara’s hostile policies and its aspiration to expand regional influence.