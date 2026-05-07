National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir spoke Wednesday evening in an interview with Kol Barama radio, addressing a wide range of issues, including police conduct toward the haredi public, the security situation, and the situation vis-à-vis Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran.

Addressing allegations of police brutality against haredim, Ben Gvir stated, "Whenever I hear of a young man being beaten or treated unlawfully, I investigate immediately. The incident broadcast on yesterday’s news is currently under review. I am proud of the police; while they aren't 100% perfect, most officers showed restraint and did not resort to violence. I personally spent many hours supervising in the field - the haredi public is no different from any other group."

Regarding negotiations with terrorist entities and Iran, Ben Gvir clarified, "We have done wonderful work in Iran, but there is still more to do. I do not believe in negotiating with them, nor with Hezbollah or Hamas. They are lying to the Americans; I hope Trump understands this and leads us toward better results."

He further emphasized, "I don't trust any agreement - not with Iran, and not with Hezbollah or Hamas."

Turning to the security situation on the northern and southern borders, the Minister said, "The red line in Lebanon must be clear; we cannot continue to allow them to pose a threat to Israeli soldiers and residents. We must expand and establish a wide security buffer zone both there and in Gaza. We cannot afford to be naive."

In discussing his ties with the haredi community, the Otzma Yehudit party chairman added, "I am the only one who didn't exploit the haredim for personal gain; I could have made political capital out of them, but I chose not to. I love the haredi public, and we are proud to be a home for them as well."