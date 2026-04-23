The National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, informed the Jerusalem District Court this morning (Thursday) that he will approve the promotion of Assistant Commissioner Ruti Haushlich to the rank of Deputy Commissioner.

The minister wrote, "In light of the court's comments during the hearing regarding the weight of the allegations raised against the petitioner compared with the administrative threshold for appointments, the National Security Minister reconsidered the matter, and the promotion will be signed after Independence Day," his statement said.

In an official letter Ben-Gvir sent to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara last Tuesday, he said he intended to approve the rank, but before doing so wished to receive opinions on issues that arose concerning her conduct in Knesset committees. The deputy attorneys general, Gil Limon and Sharon Afek, informed Ben-Gvir that they had recorded his intention to sign Haushlich's promotion to Deputy Commissioner and that, in their view, there was no basis for the claims raised in the petition.

Last Thursday the minister accepted a suggestion from Jerusalem District Court Judge Tamar Bar and said he would reconsider his decision to delay Haushlich's promotion.